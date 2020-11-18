Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's gas supply sufficient for winter heating: top economic planner

(Xinhua)    09:56, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's supply of natural gas will be sufficient to meet a spike in demand during the winter heating season, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

The available natural gas reserves for winter heating this year increased by 5 billion cubic meters compared with last year, allowing more flexibility to ensure an adequate supply when demand peaks, said Meng Wei, a spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference.

China saw a 14.6-percent year-on-year increase in its daily average natural-gas consumption in the first 11 days of November, Meng noted, adding that demand for coal was also robust.

To improve air quality, China has been encouraging the use of natural gas and electricity for winter heating, instead of coal.

The commission has taken a variety of initiatives to ensure the gas supply for the northern region, including increasing the production of domestic gas fields on the premise of safety and importing natural gas in an orderly manner, Meng said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York