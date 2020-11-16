Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 16, 2020
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 11 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:57, November 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 11 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 11,000,984, with a total of 246,006 deaths, as of 4:27 p.m. local time (2127 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

Texas and California both reported more than 1 million cases. Florida registered 875,096 cases, and Illinois recorded 573,616 cases, surpassing New York which confirmed 560,200 cases.

Other states with over 250,000 cases include Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, New Jersey, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Indiana, the CSSE data showed.

By far, the United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global caseload.

U.S. COVID-19 cases hit 10 million on Nov. 9, and increased by 1 million within a week.

U.S. daily cases crossed the threshold of 100,000 for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted a total of 438,941 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by March 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario.

