China's Bond Connect program reports robust operations in October

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The trading volume under China's Bond Connect program in October reached 273.7 billion yuan (about 41.29 billion U.S. dollars), according to a monthly report released by the Bond Connect Company Limited.

The program saw a total of 3,743 trade tickets, with an average daily turnover of 17.1 billion yuan last month, the report showed.

By the end of October, the program had 2,244 approved investors, including 74 of the top 100 global asset management companies, the report said.

The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market using financial institutions on the mainland and in Hong Kong.