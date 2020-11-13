Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
China's flu vaccine supply reaches five-year peak: official

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 13, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's flu vaccine production this year has doubled compared with last year, reaching a five-year high, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday.

In addition to summarizing experience on flu vaccine supply in the previous years, the NHC and multiple departments have put concerted efforts to exploit and expand vaccine production capacity, Li Bin, deputy director of the NHC, told a press conference in Beijing.

The number of localities where people can get flu shots has increased, said Li, adding that the vaccination work kicked off early with longer daily service time to benefit the people.

About 25 million doses of flu vaccines had been used nationwide to vaccinate people by Nov. 9, which is almost equal to last year's total, Li said. 

