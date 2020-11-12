Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
China congratulates Alassane Ouattara on re-election as Cote d'Ivoire's president

(Xinhua)    10:03, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Alassane Ouattara on his re-election as the president of Cote d'Ivoire, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing. He commended the development of bilateral relations in recent years and said China stands ready to work with Cote d'Ivoire to enhance cooperation across the board and promote the development of bilateral relations for more achievements.

The Constitutional Council of Cote d'Ivoire confirmed on Monday the re-election of incumbent President Alassane Ouattara with 94.27 percent of the vote in the presidential election.

