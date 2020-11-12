Second China-Italy Finance Dialogue reaches 20 consensuses

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Second China-Italy Finance Dialogue was held on Wednesday in the form of video conference, and reached 20 consensuses, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

Both sides conducted in-depth discussions on macroeconomic policy coordination, global economic governance cooperation, as well as fiscal and financial cooperation.

The event was co-chaired by Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri.

China and Italy have cooperated well against COVID-19, and both sides are willing to continue to promote multilateral cooperation, including by supporting the World Health Organization in playing a significant role in regional and global health security and cooperation. The two sides agreed to support multilateral mechanisms established to ensure the universal and equitable access of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the statement said.

Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in macroeconomic policy coordination, deepen trade and investment cooperation, and create an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment.

China and Italy have reached a consensus to boost cooperation in global economic governance and the fiscal and financial sectors.

The two sides look forward to the Third China-Italy Finance Dialogue in Italy, according to the statement.