Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Second China-Italy Finance Dialogue reaches 20 consensuses

(Xinhua)    09:13, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Second China-Italy Finance Dialogue was held on Wednesday in the form of video conference, and reached 20 consensuses, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

Both sides conducted in-depth discussions on macroeconomic policy coordination, global economic governance cooperation, as well as fiscal and financial cooperation.

The event was co-chaired by Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri.

China and Italy have cooperated well against COVID-19, and both sides are willing to continue to promote multilateral cooperation, including by supporting the World Health Organization in playing a significant role in regional and global health security and cooperation. The two sides agreed to support multilateral mechanisms established to ensure the universal and equitable access of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the statement said.

Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in macroeconomic policy coordination, deepen trade and investment cooperation, and create an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment.

China and Italy have reached a consensus to boost cooperation in global economic governance and the fiscal and financial sectors.

The two sides look forward to the Third China-Italy Finance Dialogue in Italy, according to the statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York