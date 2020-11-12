Germany reports 18,487 new COVID-19 cases as dynamics slow down

BERLIN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Germany reported 18,487 new COVID-19 cases within a day, bringing the total to 705,687, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases was 17,214 last Wednesday, according to the data by the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Germany's Minister of Health Jens Spahn saw signs of positive changes in the COVID-19 infection rates in Germany. "The dynamics have significantly slowed down in the last few days," Spahn told the German broadcaster RTL/n-tv on Wednesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany was still rising, but less strongly than in the previous weeks. "These are definitely signs of change, but not yet a trend reversal," stressed Spahn.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Germany, which is in the middle of a month-long lockdown to counteract the spread of the virus, increased by 261 on Wednesday to a total of 11,767, according to the RKI.

As the world is struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries including Germany, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 3, there were 202 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 47 of them were in clinical trials.