Russia to establish truce monitoring posts in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation on Nov. 9, 2020. (Kremlin photo)

MOSCOW, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Russian peacekeepers will set up 16 observation posts to monitor the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a senior military official said Wednesday.

The posts will be stationed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the corridor connecting the region with Armenia, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian peacekeepers will monitor ceasefire violations, ensure the safe movement of convoys and cargoes, and prevent illegal actions targeting civilians, Rudskoi said.

As for the possibility of a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the topic "was never discussed" and it is not in line with Russia's position.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement on Tuesday, agreeing on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

As agreed, Russia will deploy a peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 servicemen with small arms, 90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 vehicles to the region.