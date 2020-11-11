Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
8 confirmed dead in coal mine accident in China

(Xinhua)    13:20, November 11, 2020

XI'AN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Eight miners were confirmed dead following a coal mine accident last week in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, rescuers said Wednesday.

Rescue work finished by 11:45 p.m. Tuesday as the last four bodies were retrieved and pulled out of a coal mine shaft operated by the Qiaoziliang Coal Industry Co. Ltd. in Tongchuan City, according to the rescue headquarters on the site.

A total of 42 miners were working in the mine when the accident took place at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 4, and among them, 34 workers were lifted out safely.

Experts are still working to find out the details and the cause of the accident.

