Ukrainian president tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:10, November 10, 2020

KIEV, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office confirmed Monday.

"The head of state is feeling well and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation," the president's office said on its official Facebook page.

"The Head of the Office of the President, his deputies and employees of the Office take PCR tests on a regular basis," the Facebook statement added.

A total of 469,018 COVID-19 cases, with 8,565 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Monday, while 209,143 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

