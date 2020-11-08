Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Electric heating system to benefit 5 million households in N China's Shanxi

(Xinhua)    09:47, November 08, 2020

TAIYUAN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- About 5 million residents in north China's Shanxi Province will benefit from the electric heating system this winter.

Shanxi launched a campaign to promote a shift from coal to electricity during its heating season from 2017. As of 2019, more than 3.57 million households in the province had benefit from greener heating, and nearly 14 million tonnes of coal use were cut.

Over 1.37 million households will start using electric heating in 2020, when the total number of households in the province will be close to 5 million. It is estimated that locals will reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by nearly 300,000 tonnes per year.

The improvement of greener heating promotes the continuous improvement of air quality in Shanxi Province. Monitoring data shows that by Oct. 11, the number of days with good air quality was 70.1 percent, an increase of 9.9 percentage points year on year. 

