China targets data fraud on TV, online audiovisual programs

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's television regulator has issued a new regulation to prevent and penalize acts of faking statistics on radio, TV and online audiovisual programs.

In a recently released document, the National Radio and Television Administration has detailed the responsibilities of leading officials and statistical workers in guarding against data fraud.

The latest regulation called on leading groups of local authorities, state-run enterprises, institutions and organizations to show zero tolerance in the fight against false statistics and strictly enforce relevant penalties.

Efforts should be made to create an atmosphere where statistical personnel and agencies don't dare, are not able, and don't want to commit such malpractice, according to the regulator.

It called for strengthening the institutional guarantee for ensuring the integrity, accuracy and completeness of data.