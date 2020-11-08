Chinese vision of "community of shared future for mankind" included in UN outer space resolution again

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Disarmament and International Security Committee (First Committee) of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Friday a resolution about weapons in outer space, which contains the concept of "a community of shared future for humankind" put forward by China.

A preambular paragraph of the resolution, titled "No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space", reaffirmed that practical measures should be examined and taken in the search for agreements to prevent an arms race in outer space in a common effort toward a community of shared future for mankind.

"No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space" is a traditional resolution of the UNGA First Committee and has been adopted by a vote every year since 2014. The concept of "a community of shared future for humankind" has been included in the resolution since 2017.