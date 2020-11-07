Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
China donates more medical supplies to Myanmar to help fight COVID-19

(Xinhua)    11:45, November 07, 2020

YANGON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday donated more medical supplies to Myanmar to help fight COVID-19.

The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar handed over a total of 240,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Myanmar's Ministry of Health and Sports at the headquarters of Department of Medical Research in Yangon on Friday.

At the donation ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said that China has always been in solidarity with Myanmar, providing assistance to Myanmar and will continue to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar to help overcome the pandemic.

Because of the donated supplies and assistance by China, many lives have been saved, Dr. Myint Htwe, union minister for health and sports said, expressing gratitude to China in a video message at the ceremony.

China has provided medical equipment to support Myanmar since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and also sent groups of medical experts to help their Myanmar counterparts in the fight against the disease. Enditem

