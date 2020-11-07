Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 7, 2020
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:26, November 07, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 33 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added. 

