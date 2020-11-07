33 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 419 patients still being treated, including eight in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 81,131 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Friday, it added.

As of Friday, a total of 86,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.