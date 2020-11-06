Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
China prioritizes empowerment of rural poor resettled in residential communities

(Xinhua)    09:25, November 06, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The focus of support for people resettled in residential communities from impoverished rural areas has shifted to community building and governance, a Chinese official said Thursday.

The current task is to help them get accustomed to and fit in the new life and pursue prosperity, Wang Aiwen, vice minister of civil affairs told a press conference.

Wang said more than 9.6 million rural residents living in inhospitable poor areas were relocated to around 35,000 newly-built residential communities amid targeted efforts to eradicate poverty.

Basic public facilities and services have been built in these communities, Wang said, adding that efforts have been made to maintain their distinctive cultural traditions and customs.

