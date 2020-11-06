Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
China to crack down on apps containing illegal content

(Xinhua)    09:07, November 06, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top internet regulator on Thursday launched a 45-day campaign to crack down on mobile apps that contain illegal content, including pornography, violence and false advertisement.

Apps providing illegal services that infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of users and have negative influence on minors were also targeted, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Such services include gambling and fraud.

The CAC will take necessary measures such as shutting down apps that contain illegal content.

It urged internet companies to strictly abide by laws and regulations, and welcomed the public to report such violations.

