Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

International edition of Beijing government portal launched

(Xinhua)    10:08, November 03, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The municipal government of Beijing has launched an international edition of its portal, offering a variety of multilingual services to foreigners in the city.

The global portal offers eight foreign languages, namely English, Korean, Japanese, German, French, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

The website provides visitors with information in various areas, including investment, job opportunities, study, daily life, and tourism.

It will offer more sector-based information to provide foreigners in Beijing with better services, said an official with the administrative services bureau of the Beijing municipal government.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York