International edition of Beijing government portal launched

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The municipal government of Beijing has launched an international edition of its portal, offering a variety of multilingual services to foreigners in the city.

The global portal offers eight foreign languages, namely English, Korean, Japanese, German, French, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic.

The website provides visitors with information in various areas, including investment, job opportunities, study, daily life, and tourism.

It will offer more sector-based information to provide foreigners in Beijing with better services, said an official with the administrative services bureau of the Beijing municipal government.