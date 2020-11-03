Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Police confirm one killed, several seriously injured in Vienna shootings

(Xinhua)    10:04, November 03, 2020

Police patrol on a street in Vienna, capital of Austria, Nov. 2, 2020. One person was killed and several people were seriously injured in multiple shootings Monday evening in central Vienna, the local police confirmed on its Twitter account. (Photo by Jin Luowei/Xinhua)

One person was killed and several people were seriously injured in multiple shootings Monday evening in central Vienna, the local police confirmed on its Twitter account.

A perpetrator was shot dead by the police, while a police officer is among the seriously injured, the Vienna Police (LPD Wien) wrote on Twitter.

There are six different shooting locations and the attackers used long guns, it added.


