China's marine economy posts steady growth

The China Ocean Economic Development Index, which gauges the country's ocean economic development, rose 2.3 percent from 2018 to 134.3 in 2019, according to data released by the National Marine Data and Information Service.

The sub-indices for marine economic development level, efficiency and potential rose 4.2 percent, 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, the data showed.

The country's gross ocean product rose 6.2 percent year on year to 8.9 trillion yuan (about 1.32 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

China's marine economy has shown a positive trend in opening up, as the country's economic and trade exchanges with countries along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road continued to advance.

The trade volume between China and these countries rose 5.8 percent year on year in 2019, the data showed.