India's COVID tally 8,184,082 with 46,963 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,184,082 on Sunday as 46,963 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

With 470 deaths since Saturday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 122,111, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 570,458 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,491,513 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Till Saturday a total of 109,887,303 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,091,239 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Sunday.

Over the past few days, the capital Delhi has been witnessing a fresh spate of COVID-19 cases. According to official figures, over 5,000 new cases were added to Delhi's tally on Saturday.

The Delhi government is making provision to add 5,000 more beds to hospitals in order to handle the surge during the ongoing festive season.

Worried over the prevailing situation in the capital city, the home secretary has called a meeting with Delhi's health officials on Monday.