ZTE sees revenue growth in first three quarters

(Xinhua)    14:30, November 01, 2020

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE saw its revenue increase 15.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters, according to the company's quarterly report.

The firm's revenue totaled 74.13 billion yuan (about 11 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, said the report.

Improvements have been seen in its 5G business operations, the company said in the report, adding that as of the end of September, it has signed 55 commercial 5G contracts and carried out 5G cooperation with more than 90 carriers around the globe.

ZTE pledged to leverage its technologies and abilities in key areas including 5G, cloud storage and artificial intelligence to bolster the development of the digital economy while accelerating its digital transformation.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

