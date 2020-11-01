Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong police arrest 7 politicians related to LegCo meeting chaos

(Xinhua)    14:11, November 01, 2020

Six men and one woman aged between 33 and 63 were arrested on suspicion of violating the Legislative Council (LegCo) (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance, specifically the offenses of contempt and interference with members, Hong Kong police said Sunday.

The suspects included opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong and Fernando Cheung, former opposition lawmakers Raymond Chan and Chu Hoi-dick as well as Labour Party chairman Steven Kwok, according to local media.

The police said they received a call reporting chaos during a LegCo meeting from the LegCo secretariat on May 8, and the case was followed up by the investigative team of the police. On November 1, the police arrested the 7 people, saying that the operation is still ongoing and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.

On the afternoon of May 8, opposition lawmakers shouted slogans in the meeting hall and repeatedly stormed the defense line formed by security guards and staff in front of the podium, hindering the normal progress of the meeting. Despite repeated calls from Starry Lee, the then chairwoman of the House Committee, opposition lawmakers defied dissuasion and insisted on disrupting the meeting. After several warnings failed, Lee ordered several opposition lawmakers to leave the hall. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York