China-Laos railway lays 1st section of electrical high-voltage power cable

VIENTIANE, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The first section of electrical high-voltage power cable for China-Laos Railway has been successfully laid in position.

The China Railway Wuhan Electrification Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (WEEG), which is undertaking the M&E (mechanical and electrical) engineering on the China-Laos railway, told Xinhua on Friday that the laying work was done on Wednesday along Ban Phonkok No. 1 Tunnel in Vangvieng, some 110 km north of Lao capital Vientiane.

The installation of this electrical high voltage power cable provides demonstration and guarantee for lighting in the tunnels and power supply of the whole railway.

In order to ensure the smooth laying of the cable, the staff of the WEEG China-Laos Railway project management team allocated plenty of resources to make sure the first section of the cable, with a length of 5,736 meters, was laid in position in five hours.

The M&E engineering for the railway includes 373.5 km high-voltage cable, 223 km low-voltage cable, seven external power nets, 32 low-voltage substations, eight distribution substations and 176 box-type substations.

The WEEG on March 15 established the railway's first engineering pole for overhead contact system, and kicked off its M&E engineering in Laos.

The Chinese engineering company managed to handle the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and construction preparation simultaneously, so as to ensure the project can commence on schedule.

The China-Laos Railway is a strategic docking project between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.

The 422-km railway, with tunnels and bridges, will run from Boten border gate in northern Laos, bordering China, to Vientiane with an operating speed of 160 km per hour.

The electrified passenger and cargo railway is built with the full application of Chinese management and technical standards.

The project started in December 2016 and is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic in December 2021.