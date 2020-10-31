China to keep its door open in pursuing innovation: official

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to keep its door open in pursuit of innovation, minister of science and technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

Self-reliance is consistent with openness and cooperation in pursuing sci-tech innovation, Wang told a press conference organized by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

China will be self-reliant in science and technology as a strategic underpinning for national development, according to the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee released on Thursday.

Wang said self-reliance is the prerequisite and foundation for opening up and cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

Over four decades of China's reform and opening up, openness, cooperation and mutual learning have played an important role in the country's technological progress. China has a global perspective in technological innovation and has actively integrated into the international innovation network, Wang said.

China's sci-tech innovation is increasingly inseparable from the world, and the world's sci-tech development is increasingly in need of China, Wang added.

"We must improve our capacity for independent innovation as key and core technologies cannot be asked for or bought from elsewhere. At the same time, we also hope to learn from advanced international experiences and share more Chinese sci-tech achievements with the world, contributing more of the country's wisdom to tackle global challenges," Wang said.

According to Wang, China will engage in dialogue and exchange with all countries on technological policies, development planning, ethics of science, and other topics. The nation will seek common ground while reserving differences on cooperation and strive for more consensus on international sci-tech governance.

China will focus on climate change, energy resources, public health and other global issues, set up globally-oriented research funds, and support joint research by scientists across the world.

China will improve the legal and policy environment for sci-tech innovation, strengthen intellectual property protection, and provide equal opportunities to international talents working and starting businesses in China, making the country a favorite place for global innovators and entrepreneurs, Wang said.