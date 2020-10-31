17 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 355 patients still being treated, including nine in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,984 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Friday, the commission added.

As of Friday, a total of 85,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.