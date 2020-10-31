Reception held in Beijing to celebrate UN Day

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) in China hosted a reception in Beijing on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter.

At the event, Amakobe Sande, interim UN Resident Coordinator in China, commended China for its achievements on rural poverty alleviation and its commitment to climate action and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

She also underscored the UN's unwavering commitment to working with the Chinese government to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Around 200 participants from UN agencies, government, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, the private sector and the media joined the event.

With the ratification of the UN Charter in 1945, the United Nations came into being, and since 1948, UN Day has been celebrated each year on Oct. 24.