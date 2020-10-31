Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Six new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 38 new asymptomatic cases, including 23 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 27 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Friday.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.