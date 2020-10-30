South China symposium advances China-ASEAN commercial legal cooperation

NANNING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on China-ASEAN commercial legal cooperation commenced Thursday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, within the framework of the 17th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

Some 300 business representatives, legal experts and scholars from China and ASEAN countries participated in the symposium both online and offline, exchanging opinions on commercial legal cooperation, as well as the study and practice of the multiple mechanism for dispute resolution in their countries.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, since which trade between China and ASEAN countries has grown rapidly through the deep integration of industrial chains and value chains.

Tan Monivann, vice-president of Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, said China and ASEAN countries should work together to advance cooperation on commercial legislation and build a more practical information-sharing platform.

The 17th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit will be held in Nanning in late November.