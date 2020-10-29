Ancient kiln relics discovered in south China

NANNING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese archaeologists have discovered two kiln relics dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in the scenic city of Beihai in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a local museum said.

The two relics were found in the coastal area between Fucheng Township and Nankang Township, according to the municipal museum of Beihai. Along with four kiln relics previously discovered, the six kilns proved to be the largest relic cluster of Tang kilns in the region.

Over 100 ceramic products have been discovered from the relic cluster.

The museum said the discovery is of great academic value for the study of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the region's history.

Archaeologists have also found a tomb cluster dating back to the Southern and Northern dynasties during an archaeological investigation from August in Beihai.