ASEAN defense ministers to convene online in December

HANOI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and relevant meetings will be held via video conference format in the first half of December this year, Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The 7th ADMM-Plus and an event marking the 10th anniversary of the founding of ADMM-Plus will also be held via video link in the first half of December, the news agency reported.

The announcement was made at a meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi on the preparation for foreign affairs events in the defense sector of Vietnam for the rest of 2020.

The country's defense ministry has considered and worked out plans to organize events and conferences in accordance with the COVID-19 epidemic situation, according to the report.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Vietnam's deputy ministers of national defense Nguyen Chi Vinh and Hoang Xuan Chien requested relevant authorities and agencies to fully organize foreign affairs events of the defense sector in either virtual or in-person format with the greatest efforts.

ASEAN was established in 1967. It groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.