Chinese couple transforms potted chrysanthemum flowers into vivid animals, emojis

A couple in a neighborhood in Yunan, Kaifeng, central China’s Henan province, recently “created” vivid animals and emojis with nothing more than potted chrysanthemum flowers.

(Photo/blwb.kf.cn)

On Oct. 26, the wife surnamed Liu displayed 10 pots of chrysanthemum flowers of different colors and varieties at her home, turning the flowers into vivid images of dogs, cats, rabbits and pandas, as well as emojis such as a smiley face covering its mouth, attracting many neighbors to take photos.

“It’s really interesting to see these vivid patterns when I water the flowers every day,” Liu said, adding that she and her husband use leaves, twigs and small fruit to decorate them during the weekends.