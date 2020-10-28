Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Hong Kong's exports up 9.1 pct in September

(Xinhua)    09:43, October 28, 2020

HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The value of Hong Kong's total exports increased to 379.3 billion Hong Kong dollars in September, up 9.1 percent compared with the same month last year, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday.

The value of goods imports rose 3.4 percent to 392 billion Hong Kong dollars year-on-year in the same month, according to the Census and Statistics Department of the HKSAR government.

A trade deficit of 12.7 billion Hong Kong dollars, or 3.2 percent of the value of imports, was recorded for the period.

Comparing the third quarter this year with the preceding quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the value of exports rose 4.4 percent while that of imports increased by 3.6 percent. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.75 HK dollars)

