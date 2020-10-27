Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hainan posts surging duty-free sales

(Xinhua)    16:51, October 27, 2020

Sales of offshore duty-free shops in China's island province of Hainan reached 10.85 billion yuan (about 1.63 billion U.S. dollars) from July 1 to Oct. 19, an increase of 218.2 percent year on year, customs data showed.

Data from Haikou Customs showed that Hainan's offshore duty-free shops received some 1.44 million customers and sold 11.6 million duty-free products during the period, up 58.5 percent and 142 percent year on year, respectively.

Starting on July 1, Hainan increased its annual tax-free shopping quota from 30,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan per person.

The range of duty-free goods has also expanded from 38 categories to 45, while the previous tax-free limit of 8,000 yuan for a single product has been lifted.

According to the provincial bureau of statistics, the total retail sales of consumer goods in Hainan have achieved year-on-year growth for five consecutive months since May, driven by the rapid growth of duty-free product sales.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York