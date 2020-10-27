Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

16 pct of U.S. oil production in Gulf of Mexico shut due to tropical storm Zeta

(Xinhua)    16:45, October 27, 2020

Sixteen percent of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been forced to shut due to approaching tropical storm Zeta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Monday.

According to operator reports, 16 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut as the U.S. oil companies have evacuated their personnel from 10 of 543 manned production platforms.

Tropical storm Zeta intensified into a category 1 hurricane in the Caribbean as it approaches the coast of the southeast Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Between Tuesday night and Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected from portions of the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York