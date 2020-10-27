Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
China ready to strengthen cooperation with world in post-pandemic era, Russian expert says

(Xinhua)    16:40, October 27, 2020

China has demonstrated readiness to boost cooperation with other countries in the post-pandemic era with its opening-up policy, a Russian expert has said.

"China's policy of openness portrays a completely different logic of behavior that prevents the whole world from falling into a global economic crisis and, most importantly, a crisis of confidence," said Alexei Maslov, head of the Oriental Studies Department of the Russian Higher School of Economics Research University.

The expert's remarks were made ahead of the upcoming China International Import Expo scheduled for Nov. 5-10, the latest effort taken by the country to promote an open economy.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China, with its opening-up and ability to maintain production balance, has helped keep the world economy from collapsing, he said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has not changed China's policy of openness, and we can see consistent development," the expert said, adding the country has shortened its negative list for foreign investment.

"The entrance of foreign companies to China will lead to global trade growth. This is very important now, given the general decline in global trade," he explained.

In addition, countries with strong high-tech potential have benefited from China's large number of high technology and development zones, Maslov said.

Furthermore, China's open market has also helped agricultural producers integrate into the global economy, according to Maslov.

"The economies of these countries are strengthened with the opportunity to export their food products to China," he said.

