Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 50 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It added that 16 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Shanghai and Shaanxi, two each in Hebei and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

On Monday, 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,264 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,009 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 255 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,826. Of them, 264 patients were still being treated, including four in severe condition.

Altogether 80,928 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 9,485 close contacts were still under medical observation after 243 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.

Also on Monday, two asymptomatic cases from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases, while 570 asymptomatic cases, including 405 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation, the commission said.

By Monday, 5,303 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 550 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,050 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 502 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.