Wild giant panda mother, cub captured on camera in SW China

(Xinhua)    16:45, October 26, 2020

CHENGDU, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- An infrared camera has captured footage of a wild giant panda mother and her cub in a nature reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 15-second video clip showed the cub, estimated to be around 1 year old, wandering in a bamboo grove behind its mother at the Fengtongzhai National Nature Reserve, according to the reserve's management authority on Monday.

It is the second time a wild giant panda mother and cub have been captured by infrared cameras in the reserve, following an earlier sighting in November 2019.

Another camera in the reserve also captured footage of a giant panda marking its territory in the woods, according to the authority.

