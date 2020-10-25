Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
China's crude oil output up 2.4 pct in September

(Xinhua)    15:29, October 25, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output increased 2.4 percent year-on-year to 16.1 million tonnes in September, accelerating from an increase of 2.3 percent in August, official data showed.

During the period, China processed about 57.35 million tonnes of crude oil, up 1.3 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first nine months, China's crude oil output gained 1.7 percent year-on-year to hit 146.25 million tonnes, and the country processed 500 million tonnes of crude oil, up 2.9 percent from a year ago.

In September, China imported 48.48 million tonnes of crude oil, surging 17.6 percent year-on-year.

