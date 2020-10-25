China's natural gas output up 7.6 pct in September

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China saw accelerated growth in its natural gas output last month, according to official data.

The country's natural gas output rose 7.6 percent year-on-year to 14.6 billion cubic meters last month, accelerating from the 3.7 percent rise seen in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Average daily production came in at 490 million cubic meters.

In the first nine months of 2020, the country's natural gas production gained 8.7 percent year-on-year to hit 137.1 billion cubic meters.

The country's natural gas imports last month rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 8.66 million tonnes, according to the NBS.