Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's natural gas output up 7.6 pct in September

(Xinhua)    15:28, October 25, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China saw accelerated growth in its natural gas output last month, according to official data.

The country's natural gas output rose 7.6 percent year-on-year to 14.6 billion cubic meters last month, accelerating from the 3.7 percent rise seen in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Average daily production came in at 490 million cubic meters.

In the first nine months of 2020, the country's natural gas production gained 8.7 percent year-on-year to hit 137.1 billion cubic meters.

The country's natural gas imports last month rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 8.66 million tonnes, according to the NBS.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York