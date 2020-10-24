Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 24, 2020
Huawei sales up 9.9 pct in Jan.-Sept.

(Xinhua)    13:34, October 24, 2020

China's tech giant Huawei said Friday that its sales had increased by 9.9 percent year on year to 671.3 billion yuan (around 100.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of this year.

The net profit margin reached 8 percent in the period, the company said in a report, adding that the performance basically meets the expectation.

In the face of the severe challenges of COVID-19, Huawei's global supply chain system is facing huge external pressure, which brings difficulties to the company's production and operation, according to the report.

In the first half of 2020, the company realized sales revenue of 454 billion yuan, up 13.1 percent year on year, with a net profit margin of 9.2 percent. 

