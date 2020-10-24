Turkish president says Turkey tests Russian S-400 anti-missile system

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 23, 2020. Erdogan confirmed on Friday that the Turkish army had been testing Russian S-400 anti-missile defense systems. (Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Friday that the Turkish army had been testing Russian S-400 anti-missile defense systems.

"It is true about the tests. They have been done and will continue," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Turkey's purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia had sparked reactions from the United States, straining the ties between the two NATO allies. The United States had warned about possible sanctions in case of the activation of the system.

Erdogan stressed that his country is determined on the matter and would continue on its way.

"We are not going to ask the United States for permission," the Turkish leader added.

Press reports last week claimed that the test firing of the S-400s was conducted in Turkey's northern province of Sinop.

Russia and Turkey finalized the deal worth about 2.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, and the delivery was completed in 2019.