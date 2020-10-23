UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Thursday rejected accusations against China made by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft published an article on Wednesday, viciously attacking cooperation between China and the United Nations, the spokesperson said. "The article disregards facts and features lies, twisted logic, ideological bias and Cold War mentality. It is an embodiment of McCarthyism in the new era. We firmly reject it."

By bragging about how the Trump administration is fighting "China's ploy to control the UN," the U.S. envoy might intend to show a report card. However, the article is, in fact, a self-confession of the U.S. creating divisions and confrontation at the United Nations, and a diagnosis of the U.S. foreign policy being seriously ill, according to the spokesperson.

China is a force for peace, justice and progress that can be relied on. China's support for the United Nations meets the shared aspirations of the international community and serves the common interests of all countries. As a permanent member of the Security Council and the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget, China is a strong supporter of the United Nations and a staunch defender of international fairness and justice, said the spokesperson.

The values and proposals championed by China at the United Nations are consistent with the purpose and principles of the UN Charter. China's foreign policy is always on the right side of history and in line with the trend of the times and the will of the overwhelming majority of countries. The United States, on the other hand, has become isolated. Its unilateral acts of bullying have been rejected by the international community, said the spokesperson.

China is actively engaged in the work of the United Nations in all fields. China's participation in UN management and fulfillment of its due responsibilities and obligations fully comply with relevant UN regulations and procedures. International staffers from China are an integral part of the UN team. These men and women who work hard to strengthen multilateralism and the United Nations deserve to be respected. Craft's accusations against the integrity of international staffers from China are politically biased and utterly unfounded, said the spokesperson.

The UN system currently has 2,531 staff members from the United States, including 19 at undersecretary-general and assistant secretary-general levels, more than any other member states and far outnumbering China. By Craft's logic, the integrity of American staffers should perhaps be questioned, the spokesperson said.

The United States, by frantically attacking other countries, will not solve any of its problems, nor will it make itself great. More and more countries are alleging that the United States is the biggest troublemaker in the world. It keeps withdrawing from international treaties and organizations, and makes selective use of international bodies to stage its political show to serve the purpose of its domestic politics, said the spokesperson.

In the 21st century, the world needs no cold war, but cooperation. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations needs no confrontation, but solidarity. We urge certain U.S. politicians to wake up and reverse course, said the spokesperson.