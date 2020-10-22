Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
China beefs up epidemic prevention in autumn, winter

(Xinhua)    17:33, October 22, 2020

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has called on tourism authorities across the country to tighten COVID-19 prevention and control measures in autumn and winter to curb risks of sporadic cases and local outbreaks.

According to a notice issued by the ministry, outbound group tours continue to be suspended.

The ministry asked local tourism authorities to carry out differentiated measures to further implement epidemic prevention requirements, and urged class-A tourist attractions, star-rated hotels and travel agencies to improve regular anti-epidemic measures.

The ministry also required health monitoring for staff, regular ventilation and disinfection at tourist sites.

Local tourism authorities should strengthen cooperation with health and disease control departments and send tourists with suspected symptoms to quarantine as soon as possible to prevent possible virus transmission, read the notice.

It also called for enhancing publicity and training to raise awareness.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
