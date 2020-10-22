Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 14 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one in Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

On Wednesday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,167 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,933 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 234 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,729, including 245 patients still being treated, two of whom were in severe condition.

Altogether 80,850 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,473 close contacts were still under medical observation after 623 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 25 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed case.

The commission said 406 asymptomatic cases, including 405 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 5,269 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 544 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,004 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 495 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.