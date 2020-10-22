Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China, Russia vow to up media cooperation in post-epidemic era

(Xinhua)    11:45, October 22, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia will step up efforts in media cooperation in the post-COVID-19 era, according to a video conference for Chinese and Russian media launched Monday.

The conference, which is the 13th of its kind, was attended by more than 40 representatives from administrative departments, central and local media outlets, as well as new-media organizations of the two countries.

Both sides agreed that the mainstream media should report major international events in a comprehensive, impartial and objective way, and stay firm in opposing and resisting false information intended to stigmatize other countries, in a bid to safeguard international justice in the post-COVID-19 era.

The two sides have committed to further carrying out press coordination, communication and exchange visits, as well as promoting the translation, broadcasting and publishing of brilliant works from the two nations.

The conference also called for concrete steps to advance cooperation in new-media and media-convergence projects.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York