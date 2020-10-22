China's agricultural product wholesale prices remain flat

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products remained flat Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 119.15, the same with the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, went down 1 percent to 41.13 yuan (about 6.16 U.S. dollars) per kg, and that of eggs declined 0.1 percent to 7.81 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables shrank 1.9 percent while that of six different types of fruits went down 2 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.