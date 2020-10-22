2020 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum kicked off in Beijing Wednesday.

The three-day event with the theme "financial cooperation and reform under global changes" is being held in downtown Financial Street. It will include four parallel forums in which participants can exchange ideas on financial cooperation and reform, financial services and development, the opening-up of the financial sector and market, and financial technology and innovation.

This year's forum will focus on discussing innovative ways to improve global financial governance and contribute to the economic recovery of China and the world amid the pandemic.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, Xinhua News Agency, China Banking Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange, hailed as a bellwether of China's financial reform and development.