Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2020 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum opens in Beijing

(Xinhua)    10:46, October 22, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum kicked off in Beijing Wednesday.

The three-day event with the theme "financial cooperation and reform under global changes" is being held in downtown Financial Street. It will include four parallel forums in which participants can exchange ideas on financial cooperation and reform, financial services and development, the opening-up of the financial sector and market, and financial technology and innovation.

This year's forum will focus on discussing innovative ways to improve global financial governance and contribute to the economic recovery of China and the world amid the pandemic.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, Xinhua News Agency, China Banking Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission, and State Administration of Foreign Exchange, hailed as a bellwether of China's financial reform and development.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York