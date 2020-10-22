Chinese envoy calls on Serbia, Kosovo to continue dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on Serbia and Kosovo to continue dialogue by building on the normalization of economic relations.

Serbia and Kosovo held several rounds of EU-facilitated dialogue in the summer, marking the official resumption of the dialogue between the two parties after a hiatus of two years. On Sept. 4, the two sides signed an agreement on the normalization of economic relations and agreed to build roads and railways connecting the two sides. These were an important step forward, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China welcomes these positive developments and hopes that the two sides will maintain their political good faith, consolidate the positive momentum, and achieve substantive results in the dialogue at an early date, he told the Security Council.

Tolerance, reconciliation, the harmonious coexistence of all ethnic groups in Kosovo is in the common interests of all ethnicities. The Kosovar government should create a favorable environment to this end and enhance amity and mutual trust among different communities, said Geng.

China's position on the question of Kosovo has been consistent. It respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia, understands the legitimate concerns of the Serbian side on the Kosovo issue, and appreciates the positive efforts made by Serbia to seek a political solution, he said.

China supports the efforts of both sides to seek a mutually acceptable solution through sincere dialogue and consultation on the legal basis of Security Council Resolution 1244, he said.

China appreciates the efforts of Zahir Tanin, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Kosovo and head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, to push for a political solution. China supports the UN mission in continuing to implement its mandate and play an important role, he said.

At the end of the Kosovo War in 1999, Kosovo, a Serbian province dominated by ethnic Albanians, was placed under transitional UN administration by the Security Council. It declared independence from Serbia in February 2008. Kosovo's independence is partially recognized by the international community.